Directorio de Empresas
BlueVine
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

BlueVine Salarios

El salario de BlueVine va desde $100,890 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $270,000 para un Desarrollo de Negocios en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BlueVine. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Desarrollo de Negocios
Median $270K
Analista de Datos
$101K
Analista Financiero
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Marketing
$149K
Gerente de Socios
$259K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $151K
Gerente de Producto
$199K
Ingeniero de Software
$141K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$264K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en BlueVine es Desarrollo de Negocios con una compensación total anual de $270,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BlueVine es $151,000.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para BlueVine

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos