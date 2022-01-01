Directorio de Empresas
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Salarios

El salario de Birlasoft va desde $1,438 en compensación total por año para un Recursos Humanos en el rango bajo hasta $165,825 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Birlasoft. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $7K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $160K
Analista de Negocios
$20.5K

Científico de Datos
$15.1K
Recursos Humanos
$1.4K
Consultor de Gestión
$15.4K
Diseñador de Producto
$11.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$160K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$166K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Otros Recursos