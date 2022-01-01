Bentley Systems Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Bentley Systems oscila entre $8,861 en compensación total por año para un Escritor Técnico en el extremo inferior y $112,435 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bentley Systems. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $88.7K

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Ventas
Median $100K
Servicio al Cliente
$49K

Científico de Datos
$90.5K
Consultor de Gestión
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$25.5K
Diseñador de Producto
$64.3K
Gerente de Producto
$99.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$108K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$112K
Escritor Técnico
$8.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

据报道，Bentley Systems最高薪的职位是Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$112,435。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Bentley Systems的年总薪酬中位数为$88,740。

