BenQ
BenQ Salarios

El rango de salarios de BenQ oscila entre $21,449 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $32,017 para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BenQ. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $32K
Analista de Negocios
$32K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$25.8K

Gerente de Producto
$21.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at BenQ is Analista de Negocios at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $32,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BenQ is $28,910.

Otros Recursos