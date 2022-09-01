Directorio de Empresas
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Salarios

El rango de salarios de Bending Spoons oscila entre $55,272 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior y $154,372 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bending Spoons. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $83.8K

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Analista de Negocios
$71.3K
Analista de Datos
$65.6K

Científico de Datos
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Gerente de Producto
$59.7K
Reclutador
$86K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Otros Recursos