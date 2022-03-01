Bench Accounting Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Bench Accounting oscila entre $56,060 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $199,826 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bench Accounting. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $102K

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Median $76.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$57.3K

Gerente de Producto
Median $75K
Ventas
$56.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$200K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Bench Accounting es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $199,826. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bench Accounting es $75,747.

