Beekeeper Salarios

El rango de salarios de Beekeeper oscila entre $121,787 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $294,000 para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Beekeeper. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$135K
Diseñador de Producto
$294K
Ingeniero de Software
$122K

¿Falta tu título?

Buscá todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agregá tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Beekeeper is Diseñador de Producto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beekeeper is $135,256.

