Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Salarios

El salario de Basis Technologies va desde $70,853 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el rango bajo hasta $242,661 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Basis Technologies. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $96K
Analista de Datos
$95.9K
Científico de Datos
$73.4K

Marketing
$70.9K
Gerente de Producto
$243K
Reclutador
$88.4K
Ventas
$209K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$220K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Basis Technologies es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $242,661. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Basis Technologies es $95,938.

