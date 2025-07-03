Directorio de Empresas
Bank of England
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

Bank of England Salarios

El salario de Bank of England va desde $40,775 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el rango bajo hasta $196,213 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bank of England. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Científico de Datos
Median $72K
Analista Financiero
Median $67.5K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Asistente Administrativo
$40.8K
Analista de Negocios
$89.1K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$50.3K
Analista de Datos
$67.8K
Banquero de Inversión
$52.7K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$196K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Bank of England es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $196,213. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bank of England es $67,468.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Bank of England

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos