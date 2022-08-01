Directorio de Empresas
AXS
AXS Salarios

El salario de AXS va desde $99,500 en compensación total por año para un Atención al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $198,990 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AXS. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
Median $113K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $105K
Atención al Cliente
$99.5K

Analista de Datos
$119K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$199K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en AXS es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $198,990. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AXS es $113,000.

