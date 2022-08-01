Directorio de Empresas
AXS
    • Acerca de

    AXS connects fans with the artists and teams they love. Each year we sell millions of tickets to thousands of incredible events – from concerts and festivals to sports and theater – at some of the most iconic venues in the world. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve consistently pushed the industry forward and improved experiences for fans, making it easier than ever to discover events, find the perfect seats, and enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, and we continue to lead the evolution of our industry today.

    http://www.axs.com/careers
    Sitio Web
    2010
    Año de Fundación
    70
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

