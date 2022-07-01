Directorio de Empresas
Axonius
Axonius Salarios

El salario de Axonius va desde $81,846 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el rango bajo hasta $159,200 para un Operaciones de Marketing en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Axonius. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $144K
Operaciones de Marketing
$159K

Gerente de Producto
$127K
Reclutador
$81.8K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Axonius es Operaciones de Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $159,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Axonius es $140,480.

