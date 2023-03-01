Directorio de Empresas
Avetta
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

Avetta Salarios

El salario de Avetta va desde $100,284 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango bajo hasta $402,000 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avetta. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Que te Paguen lo que Valés

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negociá tu salario o tu CV revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $132K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$402K
Gerente de Producto
$137K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Gerente de Proyecto
$100K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Avetta es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $402,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avetta es $134,600.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Avetta

Empresas Relacionadas

  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos