Avenue Code
Avenue Code Salarios

El salario de Avenue Code va desde $22,038 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el rango bajo hasta $201,000 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avenue Code. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $30.1K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Producto
Median $95.9K
Analista de Negocios
$111K

Diseñador de Producto
$39.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
$201K
Reclutador
$22K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$52.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$71.6K
Investigador UX
$135K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Avenue Code es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avenue Code es $71,640.

