Avast Software Salarios

El rango de salarios de Avast Software oscila entre $44,774 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $125,290 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avast Software. Última actualización: 8/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $44.8K
Gerente de Producto
$125K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$98.5K

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Avast Software is Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avast Software is $98,490.

