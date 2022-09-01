Directorio de Empresas
AutoTrader
AutoTrader Salarios

El rango de salarios de AutoTrader oscila entre $29,862 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $155,662 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AutoTrader . Última actualización: 8/16/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $64.8K
Servicio al Cliente
$29.9K
Científico de Datos
$69.7K

Gerente de Producto
$98.2K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$156K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$105K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol más bien pagado informado a AutoTrader es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $155,662. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a AutoTrader és de $83,961.

