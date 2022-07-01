Directorio de Empresas
AudioEye
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa

AudioEye Salarios

El rango de salarios de AudioEye oscila entre $169,150 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior y $282,580 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AudioEye. Última actualización: 8/22/2025

$160K

Que te paguen, no que te manipulen

Negociamos miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de USD 30.000 (a veces, más de USD 300.000).Hacé que tu salario sea negociado o que tu currículum sea revisado por expertos reales: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Científico de Datos
$169K
Diseñador de Producto
$231K
Gerente de Producto
$224K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ventas
$225K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$283K
¿Falta tu título?

Buscá todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agregá tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в AudioEye, е Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $282,580. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в AudioEye, е $224,870.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para AudioEye

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos