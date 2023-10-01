Ather Energy Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Ather Energy va desde $19,714 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el rango bajo hasta $25,089 para un Reclutador en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ather Energy. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

Recursos Humanos
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Diseñador de Producto
$20.9K

Reclutador
$25.1K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Ather Energy is Reclutador at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ather Energy is $21,255.

