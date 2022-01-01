Directorio de Empresas
Asurion
Asurion Salarios

El salario de Asurion va desde $44,100 en compensación total por año para un Information Technologist (IT) en el rango bajo hasta $230,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Asurion. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $160K
Gerente de Producto
Median $145K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $230K
Analista de Negocios
Median $93K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $123K
Contador
$57.1K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$94.9K
Atención al Cliente
$52.8K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$179K
Analista Financiero
$69.3K
Recursos Humanos
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Legal
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Operaciones de Marketing
$118K
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$185K
Gerente de Programa
$156K
Ventas
$65.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$72.6K
Investigador UX
$139K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Otros Recursos