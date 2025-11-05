La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in India en ANZ va desde ₹1.8M por year para Junior Software Engineer hasta ₹3.46M por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in India totaliza ₹1.79M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ANZ. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título