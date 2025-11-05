Directorio de Empresas
La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in India en ANZ va desde ₹1.8M por year para Junior Software Engineer hasta ₹3.46M por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in India totaliza ₹1.79M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ANZ. Última actualización: 11/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en ANZ?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Datos

Ingeniero DevOps

Ingeniero de Confiabilidad de Sitios

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en ANZ in India está en una compensación total anual de ₹3,964,234. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ANZ para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in India es ₹1,788,521.

Otros Recursos