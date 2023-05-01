Directorio de Empresas
American Addiction Centers
Principales Conocimientos
    Acerca de

    American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment in the US, offering a holistic approach to addiction treatment by addressing each client as a whole person. They use evidence-based treatment approaches to help individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. They also own and operate Addiction Labs, a laboratory tailored to meet the unique testing and monitoring challenges often faced in addiction treatment. They are constantly expanding their treatment services and are looking for talented professionals to join their team.

    https://americanaddictioncenters.org
    Sitio Web
    2012
    Año de Fundación
    3,001
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

