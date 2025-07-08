Directorio de Empresas
ALLEN Career Institute
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

ALLEN Career Institute Salarios

El salario de ALLEN Career Institute va desde $20,997 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $83,681 para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ALLEN Career Institute. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Que te Paguen lo que Valés

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negociá tu salario o tu CV revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $21K
Diseñador de Producto
$83.7K
Gerente de Producto
$55.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en ALLEN Career Institute es Diseñador de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $83,681. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ALLEN Career Institute es $55,215.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para ALLEN Career Institute

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos