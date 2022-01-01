Airship Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Airship oscila entre $71,400 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $187,935 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Airship. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
$188K
Ventas
$71.4K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $117K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$164K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Airship is Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airship is $140,338.

