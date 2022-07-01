Directorio de Empresas
AEye
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa

AEye Salarios

El rango de salarios de AEye oscila entre $159,120 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el extremo inferior y $312,555 para un Ingeniero de Hardware en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AEye. Última actualización: 8/15/2025

$160K

Que te paguen, no que te manipulen

Negociamos miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de USD 30.000 (a veces, más de USD 300.000).Hacé que tu salario sea negociado o que tu currículum sea revisado por expertos reales: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Hardware
$313K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$159K
Gerente de Producto
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Ingeniero de Software
$179K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$204K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$231K
¿Falta tu título?

Buscá todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agregá tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at AEye is Ingeniero de Hardware at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $312,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AEye is $206,508.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para AEye

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos