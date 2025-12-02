La compensación de Diseñador de Producto in United States en ADP va desde $127K por year para Senior Product Designer hasta $229K por year para Lead Product Designer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $130K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ADP. Última actualización: 12/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En ADP, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (Infinity% por período)
