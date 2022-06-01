Directorio de Empresas
Adient
    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    86,000
    Nº de Empleados
    $10B+
    Ingresos Estimados
