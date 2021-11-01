Directorio de Empresas
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Salarios

El salario de ACV Auctions va desde $85,425 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $200,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ACV Auctions. Última actualización: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $150K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $200K
Científico de Datos
Median $110K

Diseñador de Producto
$87.6K
Gerente de Producto
$85.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en ACV Auctions es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $200,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ACV Auctions es $110,000.

