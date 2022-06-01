Directorio de Empresas
Accuray
Principales Conocimientos
    • Acerca de

    At Accuray, we make a direct and powerful impact on the lives of cancer patients every day — helping them live longer, better lives. But our commitment to innovation offers a truly unique opportunity: the chance to change the fight against cancer — helping to develop, introduce and support new treatment delivery systems and software that will give new hope and new health to cancer patients and cancer survivors around the world.Accuray develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments. Our radiation therapy for cancer makes treatment shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives.

    accuray.com
    Sitio Web
    1990
    Año de Fundación
    1,000
    Nº de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

