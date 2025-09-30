Directorio de Empresas
ABB
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • Switzerland

ABB Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Switzerland

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Switzerland en ABB totaliza CHF 122K por year para Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Switzerland totaliza CHF 118K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF 122K
CHF 122K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF 134K

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en ABB?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Redes

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en ABB in Switzerland está en una compensación total anual de CHF 137,784. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ABB para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Switzerland es CHF 90,996.

Otros Recursos