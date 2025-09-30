La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Stockholm en ABB totaliza SEK 502K por year para Associate Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Stockholm totaliza SEK 502K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
