ABB
ABB Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Stockholm

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Stockholm en ABB totaliza SEK 502K por year para Associate Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Stockholm totaliza SEK 502K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en ABB?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Redes

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en ABB in Greater Stockholm está en una compensación total anual de SEK 699,624. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ABB para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Stockholm es SEK 501,808.

Otros Recursos