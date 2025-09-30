Directorio de Empresas
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Dallas Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Dallas Area en 7-Eleven va desde $136K por year para Software Engineer II hasta $171K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Dallas Area totaliza $156K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 7-Eleven. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Ver 1 Más Niveles
$160K

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en 7-Eleven?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en 7-Eleven in Greater Dallas Area está en una compensación total anual de $173,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 7-Eleven para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Dallas Area es $157,000.

