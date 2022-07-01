Directorio de Empresas
24M Technologies
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre 24M Technologies que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    24M is solving the grand challenge of energy storage with the invention of a semisolid lithium-ion battery cell, a revolutionary technology for the architects of our energy future.24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by enabling a new, cost-effective version of the lithium-ion battery – powered by semisolid lithium-ion technology. By upending the design of the battery cell, as well as how the batteries are made, the company solves the critical, twenty-five-year-old challenge associated with the world’s preferred form of energy storage: reducing its high cost while maintaining its strengths.

    http://www.24-m.com
    Sitio web
    2010
    Año de Fundación
    90
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para 24M Technologies

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos