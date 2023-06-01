Directorio de Empresas
Sales Impact Academy
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Principales Perspectivas
  • Contribuye con algo único sobre Sales Impact Academy que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    Sales Impact Academy is a leading go-to-market learning platform that provides structured education in sales and go-to-market for high-growth technology companies. It offers live online courses with high learning design principles and supports the skills development of over 12,000 learners across 280 customers, including Paypal, HubSpot, and Github. The platform has over 70 instructors, including industry experts from companies like Gong, Outreach, and Tableau. Sales Impact Academy is backed by VCs Stage 2 Capital, MIT, Hubspot Ventures, and Emerge Education.

    salesimpact.io
    Sitio Web
    2019
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Sales Impact Academy

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos