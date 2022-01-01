Directorio de Empresas
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Salarios

El rango de salarios de Jaguar Land Rover oscila entre $26,743 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $140,998 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Jaguar Land Rover. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $26.7K
Científico de Datos
Median $72.2K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $61.1K

Analista de Negocios
$42.2K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$141K
Ingeniero Eléctrico
$66.1K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$49.5K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$78K
Diseñador de Producto
$74.6K
Gerente de Producto
$97.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
$73.7K
Ventas
$72.2K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$88.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$131K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$74.1K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$99.9K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$140K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Jaguar Land Rover es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $140,998. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Jaguar Land Rover es $74,145.

