Broad Institute
Broad Institute Salarios

El rango de salarios de Broad Institute oscila entre $102,485 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $188,700 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Broad Institute. Última actualización: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $144K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $120K
Diseñador de Producto
$114K

Gerente de Producto
$155K
Gerente de Proyecto
$102K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$189K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol més ben pagat informat a Broad Institute és Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $188,700. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Broad Institute és de $132,000.

Otros Recursos