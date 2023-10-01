Avature Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Avature
El rango de salarios de Avature oscila entre $2,841 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $119,400 para un Redactor Publicitario en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avature. Última actualización: 8/3/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitario
$119K
Servicio al Cliente
$2.8K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$18.4K

Diseñador de Producto
$28.3K
Gerente de Producto
$52.4K
Gerente de Proyecto
$8.4K
Ingeniero de Software
$49.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$64.9K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$77.4K
El rol con mayor salario reportado en Avature es Redactor Publicitario at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $119,400. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avature es $49,841.

