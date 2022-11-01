Directorio de Empresas
SnapCommerce
SnapCommerce Salarios

El rango de salarios de SnapCommerce oscila entre $78,802 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior y $227,130 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SnapCommerce. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
$156K
Reclutador
$78.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$227K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en SnapCommerce es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $227,130. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SnapCommerce es $155,673.

