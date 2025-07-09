Directorio de Empresas
Skill Lync
Skill Lync Salarios

El rango de salarios de Skill Lync oscila entre $5,127 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $54,728 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Skill Lync. Última actualización: 7/29/2025

$160K

Operaciones de Marketing
$5.6K
Gerente de Producto
$54.7K
Ventas
$5.1K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Skill Lync es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $54,728. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Skill Lync es $5,602.

