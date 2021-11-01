Directorio de Empresas
Sitel Group
Sitel Group Salarios

El rango de salarios de Sitel Group oscila entre $3,194 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $31,356 para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Sitel Group. Última actualización: 8/5/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
$6.6K
Servicio al Cliente
$31.4K
Analista de Datos
$8.5K

Científico de Datos
$22.7K
Ingeniero de Software
$3.2K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Sitel Group es Servicio al Cliente at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $31,356. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sitel Group es $8,528.

