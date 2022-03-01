Directorio de Empresas
Oyster HR
Oyster HR Salarios

El rango de salarios de Oyster HR oscila entre $98,999 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $235,620 para un Marketing en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Oyster HR. Última actualización: 8/6/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$166K
Marketing
$236K
Diseñador de Producto
$99.7K

Gerente de Producto
$148K
Ingeniero de Software
$99K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$149K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Oyster HR es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $235,620. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Oyster HR es $148,377.

Otros Recursos