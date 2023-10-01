Nationale-Nederlanden Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Nationale-Nederlanden oscila entre $80,126 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $175,808 para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Nationale-Nederlanden. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $80.1K
Científico de Datos
$81.7K
Gerente de Programa
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$131K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Nationale-Nederlanden es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $175,808. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Nationale-Nederlanden es $106,199.

