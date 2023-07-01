Directorio de Empresas
    • Acerca de

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Sitio web
    2021
    Año de Fundación
    55
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
