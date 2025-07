Life Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Short Term and Long Term Disability insurance

Health Insurance Offered by Blue Shield CA or Kaiser Permanente. Hightouch covers 100% of premiums for medical insurance for employees and 80% for dependents.

Dental Insurance Hightouch covers 100% of premiums for dental insurance for employees and 80% for dependents.

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP. Hightouch covers 100% of premiums for vision insurance for employees and 80% for dependents.

Learning and Development Learning stipend available with manager approval.

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month. Connectivity stipend, which includes wifi

Unique Perk Commuter benefits - Up to $50 per month company contribution

Unique Perk Weekly Yoga

Unique Perk Quarterly Wellness Day off

Unique Perk Workspace Reimbursement - One-time $500 stipend