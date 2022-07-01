Found Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Found oscila entre $169,150 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $358,241 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Found. Última actualización: 7/26/2025

$160K

Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$169K
Marketing
$181K
Reclutador
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Ingeniero de Software
$358K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$172K
El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Found es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $358,241. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Found es $180,900.

