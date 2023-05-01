Elation Health Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Elation Health oscila entre $85,425 en compensación total por año para un Éxito del Cliente en el extremo inferior y $184,075 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Elation Health. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $150K
Éxito del Cliente
$85.4K
Gerente de Producto
$179K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$184K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Elation Health es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $184,075. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Elation Health es $164,550.

Otros Recursos