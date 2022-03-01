Celigo Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Celigo
El rango de salarios de Celigo oscila entre $22,783 en compensación total por año para un Operaciones de Marketing en el extremo inferior y $251,250 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior.

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $29.5K

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Desarrollo de Negocios
$73.6K
Éxito del Cliente
$98.3K

Consultor de Gestión
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Operaciones de Marketing
$22.8K
Diseñador de Producto
$62.1K
Gerente de Producto
$251K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$59.3K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$98K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Celigoで報告された最高給の職種はGerente de Producto at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$251,250です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Celigoで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$85,815です。

