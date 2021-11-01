Directorio de Empresas
Cedar
Cedar Salarios

El rango de salarios de Cedar oscila entre $121,000 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $235,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cedar. Última actualización: 8/1/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $235K
Científico de Datos
Median $150K

Gerente de Producto
Median $121K
Recursos Humanos
$149K
Reclutador
$144K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$158K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $229K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$124K
Preguntas Frecuentes

