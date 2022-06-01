Directorio de Empresas
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
    The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    adia.ae
    Sitio web
    1976
    Año de Fundación
    2,250
    # de Empleados
    $500M-$1B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

