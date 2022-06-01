Directorio de Empresas
24-7 Intouch
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre 24-7 Intouch que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    24-7 Intouch is a global contact center outsourcing company that delivers innovative, quality-driven, customer service solutions, across all industry segments. Using the most advanced technology, comprehensive insights, and brand specialists for each account, 24-7 Intouch is able to provide a multichannel approach, via voice, live chat, e-mail and social media management. This customizable, customer care method allows clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime customer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. The 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for clients to create the ideal customer experience.

    http://www.24-7intouch.com
    Sitio web
    2001
    Año de Fundación
    9,080
    # de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para 24-7 Intouch

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos