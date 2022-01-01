Directorio de Empresas
1mg
1mg Salarios

El rango de salarios de 1mg oscila entre $17,058 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $67,135 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 1mg. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $17.1K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $63.5K
Diseñador de Producto
$20.3K

Gerente de Producto
$67.1K
Gerente de Programa
$42.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol més ben pagat informat a 1mg és Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $67,135. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 1mg és de $36,319.

